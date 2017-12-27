Barack Obama edges Donald Trump as Gallup poll’s “Most Admired American”

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a canvasing event for New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Murphy, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(WTNH)–The sitting president usually wins the top spot in the Gallup Poll’s list of “Most Admired Americans,” but this year President Donald Trump came in second.

He was bested by former president Barack Obama, who according to the poll, has been the most admired man in America for ten years running. That makes Obama second only to former president Dwight Eisenhower.

Hillary Clinton was the most admired woman in the U.S. for the 16th year in a row. She has taken the top spot a total of 22 times, more than any man or woman in the poll’s history.

For more information on the poll, visit Gallup’s website.

