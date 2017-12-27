Charities concerned new tax law could lead to decrease in donations

By Published:
Charities like the Salvation Army could be impacted by the Republican tax law. (WTNH Photo/Josh Scheinblum)

(WTNH)–Connecticut charities fear the Republican tax reform could lead to a decrease in donations. President Donald Trump signed the sweeping tax bill into law last week.

It doubles the standard deduction, and experts predict this will lead to far fewer taxpayers itemizing deductions. As a result, the number of people who can claim a charitable deduction will go down, leading to a decrease in giving overall.

A study conducted by the IUPUI School of Philanthropy estimated that donations could fall by $13 billion, or 4.5 percent, next year.

