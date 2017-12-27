Connecticut radio icon Fran Schneidau passes away

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fran Schneidau, who worked for nearly forty years as Connecticut Bureau Chief for WCBS-AM radio in New York City, has died at age 79.

According to her LinkedIn Profile, Schneidau began her career in radio news at Bridgeport station WICC-AM. She went on to WCBS-AM, where she covered news from Connecticut and Westchester County New York for 39 years. Schneidau retired earlier this year in February.

Governor Dannel Malloy issued the following statement on Schneidau passing:

For nearly forty years, Fran’s voice was heard delivering news from the State of Connecticut to millions of radio listeners throughout the greater New York City metropolitan area, and she did it with class, reputability, and her own trusted style. She dedicated her profession to journalism, and was respected by so many – including numerous young and upcoming reporters who consistently site her as an inspiration. We will miss Fran, and we extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues at WCBS.”

In February, Governor Malloy proclaimed “Fran Schneidau Day” in the State of Connecticut to commemorate her retirement.

Today is officially Fran Schneidau Day in the State of #CT. We wish the legendary @wcbs880 reporter health and happiness in her retirement! pic.twitter.com/JMMm48Krtr — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) February 3, 2017