Connecticut teacher, union head, facing DUI charge

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH/AP) — The president of the Waterbury Teachers Association is facing drunk driving charges after he was seen driving 30 mph on an interstate highway.

Around 10:45 p.m. on December 7th, Troopers pulled over a car being driven by 49-year-old Kevin Egan, of Waterbury. Upon stopping Egan, Troopers believed him to be under the influence of alcohol, and conducted a field sobriety test. The test confirmed Egan was under the influence.

Egan was taken into custody, and charged with operating a motor vehicle at too slow speed, operating under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain the proper lane. He was released on a $500 bond, and appeared in Waterbury Superior Court on December 21st.

Egan declined to comment.