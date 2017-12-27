D.I.Y New Year’s Eve party favors

(WTNH) — Party favors are a fun way to ring in the new year and you can make your own at home for a lot less! You may have many of the materials needed at home!

PARTY POPPERS:

The party poppers are just toilet paper rolls – cut in half, tissue paper, confetti and ribbon.

You wrap the tissue paper around the roll, tie one end with ribbon, add the confetti and tie the other end with ribbon. When the clock strikes noon – or whatever time you and the little ones are celebrating – you just pull the two ends! I only spent $1 on the confetti – the other materials I already had at home!

NOISE MAKERS:

I have to admit, these are a bit cheesy, but the kids seem to love them. All you need are drinking straws – you cut them in a diagonal circle all the way to the top – leaving a couple inches at the top. You cut each side so the top is a little more narrow and that’s it! This project cost me nothing as I already had straws at home!

FESTIVE HATS:

All you need, some cardstock, garland, glue and glitter.

I found 5 poster boards for a dollar and cut them in half. You just shape them into a cone. I used double sided tape to secure it. Measure out the garland to fit around the bottom of the hat and cut it. Add glue around the bottom of the card-stock hat and wrap the garland, pressing it into the glue as you go. Cut a small piece of garland forming it into a ball. You can use double sided tape or glue to hold it together. Glue it to the top of the hat. I used the same tacky glue to write 2018 on the hat and sprinkled glitter! Let the glue dry and you have a festive holiday hat to ring in the new year! The poster board was $1 and I spent $1 each on the garland. This project cost $3.