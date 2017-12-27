Documents to remain sealed in lawsuit over mystery deaths

FILE - This Sept. 27, 2016 file photo shows Nathan Carman arriving in a small boat at the US Coast Guard station in Boston. A New Hampshire judge is scheduled on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, to hear arguments to dismiss a lawsuit accusing Carman of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother to collect an inheritance. No one has been arrested. Carman has denied any involvement in either case. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire judge has ruled that several documents can remain sealed in a lawsuit that aims to prevent a Vermont man from inheriting money from the millionaire grandfather the family says he killed.

The order was issued Friday in connection with a July lawsuit accusing Nathan Carman of being responsible for the 2013 death of John Chakalos.

The family argued unsealing certain documents would impede the investigation into Nathan Carman.

They also allege Carman killed his mother, Linda Carman. Nathan Carman has denied any wrongdoing. He’s never been charged.

Linda Carman is presumed dead after the boat she and her son were on sank last year. Her sisters have asked a judge to block Nathan Carman from collecting his grandfather’s estate money.

The next hearing is May 21.

