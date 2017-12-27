Dunkin’ Donuts, Red Cross team up to give blood donors free coffee

(WTNH)–Dunkin’ Donuts is working with the American Red Cross to help encourage people to donate blood.
Everyone who gives blood or platelets in January at Red Cross Blood Drives in Connecticut will get a $5 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card. Donations are always down this time of the year because people are busier.
If you are interested in helping out, there are plenty of upcoming events where you can donate.
Below are some donation opportunities in the area:
Litchfield County
Bethlehem
12/30/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Memorial Hall, Main Street, Route 61
Harwinton
1/6/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Harwinton Town Hall, 100 Bentley Drive
New Hartford
1/9/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., South End Volunteer Fire, 20 Antolini Road, Route 219 and 202
New Milford
1/3/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., New Milford Community Ambulance Corp., 1 Scovill Street
Salisbury
1/5/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Noble Horizons, 17 Cobble Road
1/11/2018: 1:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Salisbury School, 251 Canaan Road
Terryville
12/27/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Terryville Congregational Church, 233 Main Street
Thomaston
1/8/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 505 South Main Street
Torrington
1/10/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Torrington Elks, 70 Litchfield Street
1/15/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gregor Technologies-Metals USA, 529 Technology Park Drive
Washington Depot
1/12/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Washington Depot fire House, 109 Bee Brook Road
Woodbury
12/30/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Woodbury Senior Center, 265 Main Street
_______________
New Haven County
Ansonia
1/6/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 1 p.m., Ansonia Senior Center, 153 Main Street
Bethany
12/28/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bethany Town Hall, 40 Peck Road
1/15/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Laticrete International, 91 Amity Road
Branford
1/5/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Branford Fire Dept., 45 North Main St
1/11/2018: 12:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., ST MARY CHURCH BRANFORD, 731 Main St
Cheshire
1/2/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., CrossFit Cheshire, 360 Sandbank Road
1/4/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cheshire Masonic Temple Lodge, 9 Country Club Road
Derby
12/28/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Griffin Hospital, 130 Division Street
East Haven
12/29/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Old Stone Church, 251 Main Street
Guilford
1/3/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Guilford Community Center, 32 Church Street/Route 77
1/10/2018: 12:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 390 South Union Street
Hamden
12/28/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 2819 Whitney Avenue
12/29/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue
1/2/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., TGI Fridays Hamden, 2335 Dixwell Ave
1/5/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue
1/9/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2630 Whitney Avenue
1/11/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Eli Whitney Tech High School, 100 Fairview Ave
1/12/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue
Madison
1/2/2018: 12:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Margaret’s Church Hall, 24 Academy Street
Milford
1/5/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Agnes, 400 Merwrin Ave
1/8/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Elks Club, 124 New Haven Avenue
Naugatuck
12/30/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Michael’s Parish, 210 Church Street
New Haven
12/28/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., New Haven Police Deparment, 1 Union Ave
1/12/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Yale School of Medicine, 367 Cedar Street
1/15/2018: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church, 782 Orchard Street
North Branford
1/10/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Evergreen Woods, 88 Notch Hill Rd.
Orange
1/3/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Orange Congregational Church, 205 Meeting House Lane
Oxford
1/13/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., American Legion, 43 Oxford Road
Seymour
1/6/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Great Hill Methodist Church, 225 Great Hill Road
Southbury
1/3/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., River Glen Healthcare Center, 162 South Britain Road
1/3/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Southbury Dunkin Donuts, 77 Main Street North
Wallingford
1/4/2018: 12:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., Arris, 15 Sterling Drive
1/5/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gaylord Hospital/Brooker Bldg., Gaylord Farm Rd.
Waterbury
1/2/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Waterbury Elks # 265, 283 West Main Street