East Lyme police warn of counterfeit money circulating

By Published:

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — East Lyme police are warning local businesses that there’s fake money going around.

They say a business was given multiple fake $20 bills in mid-December.

Lots of people are being fooled by the phony cash. Most recently, the Burger King in East Lyme took in five of the fake bills in just two hours on Saturday morning. Workers didn’t realize they were scammed until they were counting the money.

Related Content: Police searching for couple who used fake money in Westbrook

Police are warning other businesses, especially those so close Interstate 95, to be on the look out for the counterfeit currency.

They say businesses should take precautions so they don’t take fake money.

“Really what that means is using pens to check for counterfeiting, any kind of electronics or machinery that does that certainly is to benefit them so they don’t have a financial loss down the line,” explained Chief Michael Finkelstein with Ledyard police.

Police do not believe East Lyme is the only community impacted by this. They’re working with other police departments to stop the crimes.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s