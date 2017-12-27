East Lyme police warn of counterfeit money circulating

Related Coverage Police searching for couple who used fake money in Westbrook

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — East Lyme police are warning local businesses that there’s fake money going around.

They say a business was given multiple fake $20 bills in mid-December.

Lots of people are being fooled by the phony cash. Most recently, the Burger King in East Lyme took in five of the fake bills in just two hours on Saturday morning. Workers didn’t realize they were scammed until they were counting the money.

Related Content: Police searching for couple who used fake money in Westbrook

Police are warning other businesses, especially those so close Interstate 95, to be on the look out for the counterfeit currency.

They say businesses should take precautions so they don’t take fake money.

“Really what that means is using pens to check for counterfeiting, any kind of electronics or machinery that does that certainly is to benefit them so they don’t have a financial loss down the line,” explained Chief Michael Finkelstein with Ledyard police.

Police do not believe East Lyme is the only community impacted by this. They’re working with other police departments to stop the crimes.