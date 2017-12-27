Surveillance video shows suspect shooting at New Haven grandmother

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has obtained exclusive surveillance video showing the moment a gunman unloaded at least 10 rounds from a firearm, striking a 55-year-old grandmother.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 21 in New Haven as the victim stepped away from her car.

In the footage, you can see Awilda Cirino set a car alarm and then walk toward her home on Greenwood Street. Moments later, a series of bright flashes from the spray of gunfire lit the night. Shortly thereafter, police flooded the area.

News 8’s Mario Boone brought you the original story minutes after the incident. A day later, News 8’s Noelle Gardner spoke to some of Cirino’s neighbors about the shooting.

She is “a regular lady, she minds her business, she don’t be having no problems,” said one neighbor.

The source who provided the video tells News 8 that they’re frustrated that New Haven police detectives allegedly haven’t contacted them to get a copy. They said they don’t get a sense police are making the investigation a priority.

However, a high-level source at police headquarters flatly denied that, and insisted investigators have seen the video and have spoken to its owner.

No motive for the crime has been given by authorities, but neighbors believe it was a retaliatory shooting aimed at one of Cirino’s relatives.

No one has been arrested and no suspects have been named.

The hospital where Cirino is being treated was not able to provide an update on her condition.