Giants suspend Apple for season finale

San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde (28) runs against New York Giants' Kelvin Sheppard, right, cornerback Eli Apple (24) and defensive end Avery Moss (91) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) A day after Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins referred to him as a cancer, cornerback Eli Apple has been suspended by the New York Giants for the season finale against the Washington Redskins.

The Giants announced the suspension late Wednesday afternoon after Apple had participated in the practice. Interim general manager Kevin Abrams and interim coach Steve Spagnuolo informed him of the suspension.

Abrams says Apple was suspended for a “pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team.”

Collins never referred to Apple, the Giants’ first-round draft pick in 2016, by name in a radio interview on Tuesday. However, he said only one cornerback on the team needed to grow up and later added, “But that first pick … he’s a cancer.”

Collins apologized for the comments on Wednesday. He and Apple met separately with Spagnuolo and then all three talked.

