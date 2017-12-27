Homeless struggle in bitterly cold temperatures

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Homeless men gather outside of their New Haven night shelter. Morning has come and they have to find a new spot to get warm.

“A lot of us have no where to go,” said Billy Stone. “It’s uncomfortable and it makes me depressed and it’s just very uncomfortable and disheartening.”

“I already have runny nose. I’m already getting a cold and I never get sick,” said Phillip McBride.

They’re part of the reason Governor Dannel Malloy issued the severe cold weather protocol. Warming Centers at police departments and libraries are open for everyone. Down at Grand Avenue shelter, donations are piling up thanks to generous people. They usually close their doors in the morning, but not today.

“If it’s 32 they can stay here as far as I’m concerned,” said Pres. of the Board of the Emergency Shelter Mngmt. Service Inc.

Aklin says they were full last night.

“I would say 99% of the people are extremely thankful,” said Aklin.

These temperatures are supposed to get worse before they get better that’s why all of these warming centers will be open until January 2nd. If you know someone who needs a place to warm up head here: http://www.211.org/