Husband and wife identified as victims of fatal Griswold fire

By Published:

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified the victims of a fatal fire in Griswold.

Officials say Kenneth Lindquist, 56, and his wife, Janet Lindquist 61, perished in the blaze on Dec. 20.

According to authorities, the fire broke out at 5:15 a.m. that morning at 70 Kenwood Estates, engulfing the home.

Related Content: State police develop “person of interest” in fatal Griswold fire

Detectives located the remains of both victims on the same day as the fire.

On Dec. 21, officials developed a person of interest regarding the incident.

Related Content: 2 bodies discovered in Griswold fire; officials search for connections to Glastonbury car blaze

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s