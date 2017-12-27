Husband and wife identified as victims of fatal Griswold fire

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified the victims of a fatal fire in Griswold.

Officials say Kenneth Lindquist, 56, and his wife, Janet Lindquist 61, perished in the blaze on Dec. 20.

According to authorities, the fire broke out at 5:15 a.m. that morning at 70 Kenwood Estates, engulfing the home.

Detectives located the remains of both victims on the same day as the fire.

On Dec. 21, officials developed a person of interest regarding the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.