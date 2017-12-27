Injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 late Wednesday morning

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Troopers are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 caused delays and injuries late Wednesday morning.

According to Connecticut State Police, I-91 southbound was congested for multiple hours following a crash that took place around 11:30 a.m. between exits 4 and 3. One lane was open while crews worked most of the afternoon to clear the scene.

Officials say minor injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

It is not known what caused the collision.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.