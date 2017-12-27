Jets place RG Brian Winters on IR, promote DL Deon Simon

Lakana Published: Updated:
New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) fends off Los Angeles Chargers' Tre Boston (33) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) The New York Jets have placed guard Brian Winters on injured reserve with an abdominal injury that he has been dealing with for most of the season.

They promoted defensive lineman Deon Simon from the practice squad on Wednesday to take Winters’ place. The Jets also announced that they have signed defensive lineman Francis Kallon to the practice squad.

Winters was injured in the second game of the season at Oakland and was sidelined the next week against Miami. He played through the injury the rest of the season until being scratched from New York’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday.

Winters started 13 games at right guard for the Jets, who drafted him in the third round in 2013 out of Kent State.

Simon, a seventh-round pick out of Northwestern State in 2015, was among the Jets’ final cuts out of training camp.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s