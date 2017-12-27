List of Connecticut Warming Centers

(WTNH) — If you need to escape the brutal cold in Connecticut over the next several days, News 8 has compiled this list of warming centers across the state.

You can also check 211ct.org for additional resources.

Bloomfield

Warming Centers are available from December 26-January 2, 2018 at:

1) The Alvin & Beatrice Wood Human Services Center, 330 Park Avenue, T,WTh,F: 8am-9pm; Sat: 7-9:30p. Please use the Community/Youth Center entrance on the west side of the building.

2) Prosser Library, 1 Tunxis Avenue, T,W,Th: 10am-8pm, F: 10am-6pm; Sat: 10am-5pm.

3) McMahon Wintonbury Library, 1015 Blue Hills Avenue, T,Th: 1-8pm, W,F,Sat: 10am-5pm.

4) Blue Hills Fire Department, T,W,Th,F: 7:30am-11:30pm.

The Town will provide water, but residents are asked to bring their own food. Please remember to also bring medications, emergency contact phone numbers, and any other items you may need during the day. Service dogs are always welcome.

East Hartford

Warming Centers available from Dec. 26 -Jan 2, 2018 at:

1) South End Senior Center, 70 Canterbury St., M-F: 8:30am-4:30pm.

2) Public Safety Complex, 31, School St., 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

These warming centers, which do not offer any staff or special services.

Ellington

Warming centers are available from Dec, 26-Jan.2, 2018 at:

1) Ellington Senior Center, 40 Maple Street, T-Th:9:00am-4pm, F: 9:00am-1:30pm.

2) Hall Memorial Library, 93 Main Street, T-Th: 10am-8pm, Sat: 10am-5pm; Sun: 1-5pm.

Enfield

Warming Center for Enfield residents in need open M-Sun: 9pm-7:30am through March 30, 2018. Doors open at 9pm and are locked after 11pm. Center is located at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 383 Hazard Avenue and is administered by Enfield People for People, Inc. Note: Warming center is for Enfield residents, but residents of surrounding towns can stay for one night only. Warming center is not a shelter; there are no beds available at church.

Hartford

Warming centers available Dec. 26-Jan. 2, 2018 at:

1) Hartford Public Library, Downtown Branch, 500 Main St: Monday – Thursday 9:30 am – 8:00 pm, Friday and Saturday 9:30 am – 5:00 pm, Sunday 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm;

2) Center Church, 60 Gold St: Wednesday through Sunday 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm;

3) Hands on Hartford, 45 Church St: Mondays and Tuesdays 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm;

4) South End Wellness Center, 830 Maple Ave: Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 4:00 pm;

5) North End Senior Center, 80 Coventry St: Monday – Friday 9:30 am – 3:00 pm;

6) Parkville Senior Center, 11 New Park Ave: Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 3:30 pm;

7) Hispanic Health Council, 175 Main St: Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm;

8) Hispanic Senior Center, 45 Wadsworth St: Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm.

Middletown

From mid-November through typically the end of March, local churches operate a nightly Middletown Warming Center. The warming center is available for single adult men and women to be safe and out of the cold. The center does not accept children. The center is not a shelter and will not provide beds, cots, showers or meals but they will have hot beverages and sometimes snacks.

1)Sunday, Dec. 10 – Saturday, Dec. 30: Church of the Holy Trinity, 381 Main St.

2) Sunday, Dec. 31 – Saturday, Feb. 10: St. Johns School, 5 St. Johns Square (old school building).

New Haven

Warming centers available Dec. 26-Jan. 2, 2018 at:

1) New Haven Free Public Library Main Branch, 133 Elm Street; Open Mon-Thurs 10-8, Fri & Sat 10-5.

2) Fair Haven Branch Library,182 Grand Avenue; Open Mon & Tues 10-6, Thurs 12-8.

3) Mitchell Branch Library, 37 Harrison Street; Open Mon 12-8, Wed & Thurs 10-6.

4) Stetson Branch Library, 200 Dixwell Avenue (in the Dixwell Plaza); Open Mon & Tues 10-6, Wed 12-8.

5) Courtland Seymour Wilson Branch Library, 303 Washington Avenue; Mon,Wed & Thurs 10-6,Tues 12-8, .

New London

Warming center is available from Dec. 26-Jan. 2, 2018 at:

1) Senior Center, 120 Broad Street, will be open M-F: 8:00am-3:30pm.

Simsbury

Warming centers available Dec. 26-Jan. 2, 2018 at:

1) Simsbury Library, 725 Hopmeadow Street, T-Th 9:30am-8:30pm. F-Sat 9:30am-5:30p, Sun. 1:00pm-5:00pm

2) Eno Memorial Hall (Senior Center), 754 Hopmeadow Street, T-Th 8:30am-4:30p, Fri. 8:30am-1:00pm

– NOTE – Both the Simsbury Library and Eno Memorial Hall will be closed Monday, January 1st, 2018.

Southington

Warming centers available Dec. 26-Jan 2, 2018 at:

1) Southington Library & Museum, 255 Main Street, Th: 9:00am-8:30pm; F, Sat: 9:00am-12noon.

2) Southington Calendar House, 388 Pleasant Street, T,W,Th: 9am-3:30pm; F: 9:30am-11:30am.

Stratford

All Stratford fire stations may be utilized as warming centers for residents during the cold weather months. Firehouses are located at

1) 2750 Main St.

2) 1415 Huntington Road

3) 21 Prospect Drive in the Lordship section

4) 200 Oronoque Lane in the North End.

Firehouses are open 24/7.

Winchester

Warming centers available at:

1) Town Hall, 338 Main Street, Winsted, M-W: 8am-4pm; Th: 8am-7pm; F: 8am-12noon.

2) Blanche McCarthy Senior Center, 80 Holabird Avenue, Winsted, M-F: 8am-4pm.

3) Open Door Soup Kitchen, 160 Main Street, Winsted, M-F: 8:30am-12:30pm.

4) Beardsley and Memorial Library at 40 Munro Place, Winsted, T,Th: 10am-8pm; W,F: 10am-6pm; Sat: 10am-2pm.

5) Lobby of Hungerford Emergency & Medical Care at Winsted Health Center at 115 Spencer Street, Winsted, M-F: 6:30am-9pm; Sat: 7am-9pm; Sun: 9am-9pm.

**************Local Businesses volunteering as warming centers during their normal business hours.

Dunkin Donuts South Main Street

Dunkin Donuts Hinsdale Avenue

Kent Pizza Main Street

McDonald’s Restaurant South Main Street

McGrane’s on the Green Park Place West

ABC Pizza Main Street; Northwest CT Realty Main Street

Winsted

Warming centers available Dec. 26-Jan. 2, 2018 at:

1) Hungerford Emergency & Medical Care Lobby at Winsted Health Center.

2) Open Door Soup Kitchen, 160 Main Street

