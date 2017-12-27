Man runs more than 3,000 miles in 2017

(WTNH) — Many people will set new goals and resolutions for the new year.

One runner in Minnesota has reached his ambitious goal for this year.

Mike Schmitt set out to run 3,017 miles in 2017 and did it.

That’s farther than the distance from Boston to Los Angeles and averages out to more than eight miles per day.

Schmitt says you can reach a goal like that too.

“Set a goal early in the year and see what can happen and when you have a lot of races or do a lot of pacing as we do, those just really add up fast,” he explained.

Schmitt got hooked on running 15 years ago. His 3,017-mile number this year is a personal record.

