Man sues city, says police detective lied to bring charges

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who says he was wrongly arrested because of false allegations made by a Bristol police detective has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $15,000 from the city.

Seth Dunn alleges the detective swore to false allegations when applying for a warrant to arrest Dunn in 2016.

The Bristol Press reports (http://bit.ly/2DpEbSL) the charges against Dunn were dismissed 13 months after his arrest after state prosecutors decided not to pursue the case.

Chief Brian Gould says the department does not comment on pending litigation.

Dunn says the detective falsely connected him to a vehicle that had been found with drugs in it.