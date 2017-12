Man’s 1944 love letter found within remodeled home’s walls

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WTNH/AP) — Massachusetts police used the power of social media to try to locate the writer and intended recipient of a 1944 love letter discovered within the walls of a house being remodeled.

The Greenfield Police Department took to Facebook on Saturday to ask for the public’s help in figuring out the backstory behind the handwritten letter. Police say the letter is dated April 19, 1944, and was penned by a man who identified himself only as Walter.

The letter was addressed to Miss Betty Miller, of Greenfield. In the letter, Walter makes no attempt to hide his affections. He writes: “I have always thought more of you than any other girl, and I still do.”

The letter went viral, and leads came flooding into the police department. They were able to make contact with Betty’s sister, and released the following update:

Betty’s family has been found, unfortunately she has passed away, so we can’t talk to her directly, but her sister has been found. She never did marry Walter, but she did have a happy life. Please see comments below as several people did follow ups, including from Francesca Passiglia who found the note and talked to Betty’s sister.