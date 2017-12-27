Mercy girls’ basketball cruises past Career, 53-34

(WTNH)–Just about three or four years ago, Career of New Haven against Mercy of Middletown was ‘the’ game in high school girls’ hoops. Tanaya Atkinson of Career, who’s now starring at Temple, against Maura Fitzpatrick of Mercy, who’s now at Marist.

This is still a good matchup, with good players on both sides.

That would include Ky’Jae Hargrove, who’s just unguardable on the perimeter.

Mercy has some talent too, as always, and Bella Santoro and Megan Deville are no exceptions.

The Tigers took control of this one, and win it, 53-34.

