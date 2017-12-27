Metro North adding extra trains on New Year’s Eve

(WTNH)–If you plan to ring in the new year in New York City, Metro North is adding extra train service on December 31.

Metro North will run an enhanced Sunday schedule, with additional trains to Grand Central in the late afternoon and early evening. After the ball drops, additional trains will return to Connecticut between midnight and 5 a.m.

Alcohol is banned however, on trains from noon on New Year’s Eve through noon on New Year’s Day, as Metro North hopes to cut down on incidents and keep people safe.

