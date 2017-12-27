Multi-vehicle crash closes portion of Route 8 in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-vehicle crash is causing delays for drivers in Waterbury on Wednesday night.

According to police, a collision has closed Route 8 Northbound between exits 31 and 32. The incident took place around 7 p.m.

Officials say that minor injuries have been reported.

It is not yet known what caused this incident.

Authorities did not say when they expect the route to reopen.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.