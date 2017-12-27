Mystic Aquarium ambassador recovering after surgery

By Published: Updated:
Ziggy Star is part of an all new exhibit at the Mystic Aquarium (Photo: Mystic Aquarium)

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Ziggy Star still shines at Mystic Aquarium.

Back in November, the Northern fur seal made news after receiving care for a series of neurologic episodes. During that time, Mystic Aquarium’s world-class veterinary team painstakingly reviewed Ziggy’s medical records and brain imaging results to determine the next course of action for the beloved fur seal.

Related Content: Seal at Mystic Aquarium set to undergo surgery

ziggy with trainer Mystic Aquarium ambassador recovering after surgery
– FILE – Ziggy with a trainer in March of 2014

After researching all treatment possibilities, it was concluded that surgery was the best hope to manage Ziggy’s chronic condition.

The aquarium says, “We are excited to say that post-op, Ziggy Star is doing well.” So well the media is invited to see her as she continues her recovery.

Related Content: Ziggy Star at Mystic Aquarium

The complete story of Ziggy Star’s surgery will be aired at 4:00pm on Mystic Aquarium’s premiere episode of “Aquarium Rehab,” a new Facebook show that will take a behind the scenes look at Mystic Aquarium -the extraordinary stories of animals in need and the animal care professionals who help them every day.

Related Content: Recovering seal becomes aquarium’s ambassador

Season one of “Aquarium Rehab” debuts today and will consist of eight episodes, airing weekly at 4:00 pm EST.

Original Story: Mystic Aquarium asking for help bringing once-malnourished seal to new home

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s