Mystic Aquarium ambassador recovering after surgery

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Ziggy Star still shines at Mystic Aquarium.

Back in November, the Northern fur seal made news after receiving care for a series of neurologic episodes. During that time, Mystic Aquarium’s world-class veterinary team painstakingly reviewed Ziggy’s medical records and brain imaging results to determine the next course of action for the beloved fur seal.

After researching all treatment possibilities, it was concluded that surgery was the best hope to manage Ziggy’s chronic condition.

The aquarium says, “We are excited to say that post-op, Ziggy Star is doing well.” So well the media is invited to see her as she continues her recovery.

The complete story of Ziggy Star’s surgery will be aired at 4:00pm on Mystic Aquarium’s premiere episode of “Aquarium Rehab,” a new Facebook show that will take a behind the scenes look at Mystic Aquarium -the extraordinary stories of animals in need and the animal care professionals who help them every day.

Season one of “Aquarium Rehab” debuts today and will consist of eight episodes, airing weekly at 4:00 pm EST.

