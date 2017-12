(WTNH) — Netflix is giving parents a late gift that’s coming just in time for New Year’s Eve.

Netflix is bringing back the ultimate parenting hack.

Nine kid-friendly New Year’s Eve countdowns are now available with the service.

They can be watched at anytime, which means kids can watch them and think it’s midnight, when in reality it’s much earlier.

Do you let your kids stay up until midnight on the big night? Let us know in the comments below!