New London partnering with DOC to connect ex-inmates with housing

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–The city of New London is partnering with the Department of Corrections to connect former inmates with stable housing.

The initiative is part of an effort to keep people from going back to prison. The Department of Corrections will let the city know when inmates with strong New London ties are getting out.

The city will also be able to contact them while they are in custody. Experts say that early action makes inmates more likely to take advantage of available programs, whether they are housing, food, or healthcare.

