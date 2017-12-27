New London partnering with DOC to connect ex-inmates with housing

By Published: Updated:
An affordable housing complex in New London. (WTNH- File)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–The city of New London is partnering with the Department of Corrections to connect former inmates with stable housing.

The initiative is part of an effort to keep people from going back to prison. The Department of Corrections will let the city know when inmates with strong New London ties are getting out.

Related Content: Connecticut awarding $31 million for affordable housing

The city will also be able to contact them while they are in custody. Experts say that early action makes inmates more likely to take advantage of available programs, whether they are housing, food, or healthcare.

Related Content: Surge in violence prompts meeting of neighbors in New London

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s