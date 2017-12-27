Officials investigate Route 8 shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Thursday.

According to Connecticut State Police, just before 11:30 a.m., a man walked into the emergency department at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport with a gunshot wound.

Officials responded to the scene where they learned the man was shot on Route 8 Southbound in the Bridgeport area.

Police say the victim’s injuries were non-life threatening and that there is no threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.