PD: Ledyard man charged with breach of peace following fight

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Ledyard man was arrested after police say he was involved in a physical altercation on Tuesday night.

According to police, on Dec. 26 just after 8 p.m., units responded to a Ledyard home following a report of a disturbance.

Following an investigation, police say 47-year-old James McGee was involved in a fight, resulting in his arrest.

Police did not say who else was involved in the incident. No injuries have been reported.

McGee is facing a single charge of Breach of Peace. He has been released a $1,000 non-surety bond.