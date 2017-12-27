Police face additional challenges during cold spells

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Being a police officer is no easy task, but when you factor in bitter cold temperatures, protecting the local communities is even more of a challenge.

State Police have to go out on the road must be able to leave their cars on a moment’s notice.

They say they dress in layers, wearing long-johns under their uniforms so they can get out and be to go without having to put on a jacket.

Related Content: Auto body shops booming in bitter cold

They are also doing patrols. News 8 caught up with Trooper Kimberlee Ruppar who said she was going to a rest area in Middletown. Police are checking the rest areas for anyone who has been left in the car or who has fallen asleep and got too cold.

This is the time of the year, they say, when it only takes a little bit of time without the heat on in the car to become dangerous.

Related Content: Tips on how to prevent cold-related illnesses

“The rest areas, we have one in Middletown and we do constantly check that because we have the truckers up there, but we also have people that park and take a quick nap or something like that, and sometimes they park in their cars and they run out of gas and… don’t have a cell phone. We had a guy stranded not that long ago at the rest area and we helped him out,” said Trooper Ruppar.

State Police recommend to always have at least a half tank of gas in your car when you head out.