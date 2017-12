ANAHEIM, Calif. (WTNH)–A major power outage was affecting visitors’ plans at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Disney officials say power is down in Toon Town, and in Fantasy Land. Guests were being escorted off of about a dozen rides, including the ever-popular monorail.

Officials say the outage is because of an issue with a transformer.

Crews are currently trying to fix the problem.

There was no word on how long power would be out, or what exactly caused the problem.