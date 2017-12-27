Report: Plans to send CT trash to NY scrapped

Related Coverage Upstate NY officials oppose plan to burn Connecticut garbage

(WTNH) — Plans to send 116,000 tons of Connecticut’s garbage to New York is not going to happen.

According to the Times Union newspaper in Albany (http://bit.ly/2CdANe6), the cement plant in Ravena, N.Y. that was going to burn the trash decided against the plan on Wednesday.

There was a strong push in the Hudson Valley region to stop the project.

The proposal to send Connecticut’s shredded trash to New York came after a garbage-burning plant closed in the Nutmeg State.

The garbage would come from 70 communities around the state.