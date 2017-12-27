State police searching for suspect in Durham and Killingworth robberies

DURHAM AND KIILINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police believe they are searching for the same suspect in connection with two separate robberies early Wednesday morning.

Just before 5:10 a.m., Troopers say a white man in his 40s wearing black gloves and a dark-knit hat got out of a silver sedan and approached a victim at the Cloverleaf Gas Station on Route 81 in Killingworth. The man demanded money, and got into a physical altercation with the victim before fleeing the area in his silver sedan. No injuries were reported.

A short time later at approximately 6:25 a.m., the suspect entered the Kauzer’s Food Store on Madison Road in Durham. This time, the suspect got into a physical altercation with a store clerk before exiting the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. The clerk was not injured.

Through the course of their investigation, Troopers said they believe the suspect to be the same person in both robberies. If you have any information related to either incident, you’re asked to give State Police Troop F a call at 860-399-2100.