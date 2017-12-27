Staying warm on the freezing cold ski slopes

(WTNH)–Roy Melendez plays and works in one of the colder spots in Connecticut. Mount Southington has brand new pumps, which means they are able to make twice the snow in these bitter cold temperatures, so he is ready.

“Triple socks, triple shirts, triple pants it’s not too bad though, you get used to it,” Melendez said.

Vinny Penisse is an instructor at Mount Southington and has his own way to keep warm while working.

Related Content: Mount Southington opens slopes for season

“You really need to keep moving, be happy, go up come down and stay moving,” Penisse said.

Which is difficult while sitting in the swirling snow on the chairlift.

That’s why the instructors at the ski school are vigilant, constantly asking students if their hands, feet or ears are cold. Steve Positano is in charge of all of the ski activity on the mountain, he says it is a fine balance between fun and safety.

“Especially with the little kids, we are always checking to make sure that everyone is warm and we’re taking hot chocolate breaks as much as possible and keeping everybody happy,” he said.

Drinking hot chocolate or hot coffee is another great way to keep warm. It heats your core from the inside, which allows blood flow to increase to your hands and toes. Something Jennifer Newsom on the ski patrol warns about.

“If their fingertips hurt if they are starting to get a little groggy, any signs like that they need to come in.”

Mount Southington will open tomorrow 9 a.m. until 10 p.m., and with colder temperatures expected, they encourage people to layer up take lots of breaks, but enjoy the brisk New England winter.