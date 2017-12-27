Stretch Your Dollar: After the holidays is a great time for deals

(CNN) — You may only be thinking about paying off all the debt you just racked up on holiday gifts – but if there is any part of you that still wants to get a good deal. This is the week to do it.

This is the best week to buy a car. I know it’s a big expense but just listen it makes sense. Forbes says automakers *and* dealers slash prices this week to meet their year-end quotas and bonus targets and customers are most likely to get the best deals. They’re expecting to do as much business this week as they did between December 1st and the 24th. Might be worth it to you to be a part of it if you’re in the market.

Toys are another! Toys that were expected to do well this holiday were stocked in abundance which means the ones that didn’t do as well will be moved over to the clearance table.

And there’d the obvious. Holiday decor hits rock bottom this week. Don’t forget the wrapping paper, lights and holiday cards to make next year a lot less expensive!

You’ll find great deals on winter clothes this week *however* you may make out even better if you wait until January first. That’s when retailers look to unload all of their leftover clothing.

And a lot of people are thinking about exercise right now. If you’re in the same boat whatever you’re considering – there are deals. Many gyms are offering sign-up perks. Also, fitness equipment if you just want to invest in your own are marked way down this time of year.

If you need a TV – now’s not a bad time to get it, but they will be marked down even further around Superbowl time in Februrary.