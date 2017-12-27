Two Shore Line East trains replaced with bus service for Thursday, another cancelled

Related Coverage Metro North adding extra trains on New Year’s Eve

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Two of Metro North’s Shore Line East trains will be replaced with bus service on Thursday, while another train has been cancelled due to what the line is calling “unforeseen circumstances.”

Shore Line East sent out the following tweets on Wednesday night:

*Due to unforeseen circumstances, on Thursday 12/28 train #1602 has been cancelled. Passengers expecting Train #1602 should board train #1604. We

apologize for the inconvenience. — ShoreLineEast Alerts (@SLEalerts) December 28, 2017

*For tomorrow morning Thursday 12/28, Trains #1621 and #1649 will be replaced with bus service. We apologize for the inconvenience. — ShoreLineEast Alerts (@SLEalerts) December 28, 2017

Shore Line East said passengers expecting train 1602 should board train 1604.

Trains 1621 and 1649 will not be available altogether, and will be replaced with bus service.

Related Content: Metro North adding extra trains on New Year’s Eve