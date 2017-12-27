Two Shore Line East trains replaced with bus service for Thursday, another cancelled

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Shore Line East train in Branford (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Two of Metro North’s Shore Line East trains will be replaced with bus service on Thursday, while another train has been cancelled due to what the line is calling “unforeseen circumstances.”

Shore Line East sent out the following tweets on Wednesday night:

Shore Line East said passengers expecting train 1602 should board train 1604.

Trains 1621 and 1649 will not be available altogether, and will be replaced with bus service.

Related Content: Metro North adding extra trains on New Year’s Eve

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s