Using your vacation time before the end of the year

(WTNH) — The holidays are a time where people like to take time off from work to be with their families, but not everyone gets the chance to use up all of their vacation time before the new year.

According to staffing firm Robert Half, 35% of workers said that they won’t be able to use all of their earned vacation time this year. Robert Half branch manager of New Haven Elizabeth Dutkeiwicz explains why:

Why are there still people who don’t take their time?

Many people try to save up their time for situations like an unexpected family emergency or extended trips. But you want to make sure you don’t loose that well deserved vacation time, because it can cost you more in the long run.

Is it a good idea to bank so much time?

It is important to strategize. Talk your vacation plans over with your team and manager to make sure you can afford to save up all of that time until the end of the year. Make sure you budget time to get big projects done.

Why is it so important to take unused vacation time?

Taking a break really helps enhance your mental and physical health. As a teammate or a manager, it is important not to discourage your employees or make them feel guilty about taking time off.

What are some other tips to make sure your vacation time is used before the new year?

Always talk to your managers so you can map out your plan. Managers may want to consider approaching employees who have remaining vacation days and encourage them to take the time. Always review your company’s policy so you don’t risk going into negative time or simply losing time off going into the new year.