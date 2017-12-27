Victim in bar shooting files lawsuit against the business

Related Coverage Man in serious condition after early morning shooting in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A man who was shot in the neck at a Connecticut bar has filed a negligence lawsuit against the now-defunct business.

The Record-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2DmpnUE) that Christopher Durant says in his lawsuit that 105 Restaurant & Lounge in Meriden failed to protect him, hire security guards, and prevent the suspect from entering the premises with a gun. Court documents show Durant is seeking more than $15,000 in damages.

Durant was shot March 18 after an altercation during a St. Patrick’s Day event. Police have charged a 29-year-old Meriden man with the shooting.

The bar’s owner could not be reached for comment.

The business closed shortly after the shooting when it withdrew its application for a state liquor permit.