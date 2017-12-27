What you need to know before facing dangerous cold

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dangerously cold temperatures will greet kids for the rest of this week, and now warming shelters are open across the state for those in need.

The Hamden police department is open 24/7 for those who need to seek shelter, and many public libraries will open their doors today too.

Related Content: List of Connecticut Warming Centers

When the temperatures drop this much, it can take just minutes for frostbite to happen. If you see someone who needs a place to go, you can call 2-1-1 to get them help.

Related Content: Get the latest Storm Team 8 Forecast

News 8 spoke with someone who runs a warming center in Hartford that says they want to make sure everyone stays safe.

Anything is going to be better than sleeping under a bridge or out in a park, so we want everybody to get the message. Come here, get a warm meal, and be somewhere warm overnight.”

Related Content: Malloy activates Connecticut’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol; warming centers open across the state

Make sure you have a hat, dress in layers, and wear warm boots. It’s supposed to get worse before it gets better, so warming centers will be open until January 2nd.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s