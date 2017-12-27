What you need to know before facing dangerous cold

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dangerously cold temperatures will greet kids for the rest of this week, and now warming shelters are open across the state for those in need.

The Hamden police department is open 24/7 for those who need to seek shelter, and many public libraries will open their doors today too.

When the temperatures drop this much, it can take just minutes for frostbite to happen. If you see someone who needs a place to go, you can call 2-1-1 to get them help.

News 8 spoke with someone who runs a warming center in Hartford that says they want to make sure everyone stays safe.

Anything is going to be better than sleeping under a bridge or out in a park, so we want everybody to get the message. Come here, get a warm meal, and be somewhere warm overnight.”

Make sure you have a hat, dress in layers, and wear warm boots. It’s supposed to get worse before it gets better, so warming centers will be open until January 2nd.