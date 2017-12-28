Blaze damages Stratford laundromat

STARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials were called to the scene of a laundromat fire in Stratford on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters say they responded to a blaze at The Soap Box on Main Street around 12:45 p.m. According to officials, the fire was extinguished after approximately one hour.

Crews say the fire damaged much of the building’s attic space and that the business will be on a temporary hold while repairs are made.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There have been no reported injuries.