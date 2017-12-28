Boy, 8, rescued from frozen pond is awake, doing well

In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 photo provided by the Washington County Sheriffs Office, a search and rescue team work on the edge of a frozen pond in the town of New Harmony, north of St. George, Utah. A sheriff's deputy in southern Utah punched through the frozen pond on Christmas Day to rescue drowning 8-year-old boy. Washington County sheriff's Lt. David Crouse said the boy was chasing his dog Monday evening when another child saw him fall through the ice. (Washington County Sheriffs Office via AP)

NEW HARMONY, Utah (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old Utah boy who was rescued after falling through the ice on a frozen pond on Christmas is awake and doing well.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon that the little boy, identified only by his first name Jason, is coherent and has been responding to questions from staff at a Salt Lake City hospital.

Lt. David Crouse said the family is thankful for prayers they’ve received and have described the rescue as “a Christmas miracle.”

A pond in New Harmony, Utah, is shown on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, after an 8-year-old boy fell into it and was rescued on Monday. Authorities have not offered details about the boy’s condition but Washington County sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Thompson said at a news conference Tuesday that deputies were hopeful for the boy. (Alex Cabrero/The Deseret News via AP)

Washington County sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Thompson rescued the boy by punching and stomping his way through the ice. Thompson says rescuers believed the boy was in the cold water for about 30 minutes.

The boy fell through the ice in the town of New Harmony, in southwestern Utah.

