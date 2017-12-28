Bozrah students hope to transform their lockers

BOZRAH, Conn. (WTNH) — The second floor hallway at the Fields Memorial School is looking a little more colorful these days. It’s a student project aimed to inspire.

But this project isn’t a school assignment. The students are spending their winter break giving their lockers a fresh coat of paint, but that’s not all.

“Each locker is going to be a different spine of a book,” explains eighth grader Lily O’Neil. “So this one, for example, is going to be Sherlock Holmes.”

O’Neil came up with the idea after winning a Summer of Service Grant she saw on the Disney Channel.

“Well, a lot of kids at our school like reading and I want to encourage a love of reading with all students so I decided this,” said O’Neil.

She won $500 to transform the 98 lockers at the Fields Memorial School in Bozrah. She has also gotten some of the paint donated and has gotten other students, along with parents and grandparents to pitch in and help.

“She’s an eighth grader so it’s kind of her legacy that’s she’s leaving too,” said school principal Mark Westkott.

After sanding down the lockers, they had to tape over the hinges, handles, and numbers.

“And some of them I had to put tape on so they’d look lower than others so it would look like an actual book shelf,” said O’Neil.

She also arranged them so there would be a variety of colors in a row. The hardest part may be drawing details of the spines for each book. She hopes to get it all done before the winter break is over.

“Here’s hoping,” said O’Neil.

Just in case this labor of love doesn’t get finished before classes start again on Tuesday the principal says students can come in on weekends and after school and maybe even more will be inspired to help.

“We talk to them about leadership all the time but this is a great example,” said Westkott.