Charcuterie board ideas for New Year’s Eve

(WTNH) — If you’re hosting New Year’s Eve this year, consider wowing your guests with something that’s all the rave: charcuterie boards! BJ’s chef Paul Kondash has three easy charcuterie boards you can put together at home.

THE CROWD PLEASER
Prosciutto, hard salami, cheese variety, crackers, marinated artichokes, dried apricots, olives and spring mix.

THE MEDITERRANEAN
Chorizo, Manchego cheese, Kalamata Olives, arugula, hummus, Naan bread, goat cheese log and organic honey.

TRAVEL THE GLOBE
Prosciutto, fresh grapes, Brie cheese, baguettes, roasted red peppers, smoked Gouda and strawberry jam.

