Connecticut joins 7 states in EPA lawsuit regarding air pollution

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is one of eight states suing the Environmental Protection Agency.
The Nutmeg State is joining the lawsuit over air pollution that blows in from upwind states.
Connecticut wants to for the Trump Administration to take action to ensure those states control pollution.
The EPA denied a petition to make the upwind states work together to reduce smog pollution.
