Crews work to repair water main break in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are on the scene of a water main break in Bloomfield on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the 8-inch break took place on Wintonbury Avenue and that the main was shut down at 3:30 p.m.

12 residences in the area will be affected while crews make repairs. Crews estimate the repairs will take between six and eight hours to complete.

According to officials, the extreme weather is playing a role in the occurrence of water main breaks.

News 8 will update this story with more information is it becomes available.