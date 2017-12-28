East Haven police search for suspect in armed robbery

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in East Haven are searching for a woman believed to have robbed a gas station on Thursday evening.

According to police, units responded to a gas station located at 957 Foxon Road around 5:50 p.m. following reports of an armed robbery.

Officials say a woman entered the gas station, walked behind the counter, held a knife to the attendant’s neck and demanded money.

The woman is described as a heavy-set white or Hispanic woman with tattoos on her neck and both hands. She was wearing a gray hat with gray sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt and a black jacket.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 203-468-3820. The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.