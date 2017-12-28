Families displaced after New Britain house fire

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Families have been displaced from a New Britain home after a fire on Thursday morning.

According to the New Britain Fire Department, crews responded around 10:30 a.m. to a blaze at 140 Black Rock Avenue.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in approximately 50 minutes with the help of crews from Bristol and Southington.

Officials say occupants from the first and third floors have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries have been reported.

