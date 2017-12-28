Farmington Police investigate body found on golf course

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating an untimely death after a body was found on a golf course in Farmington on Thursday.

Farmington Police say Town Farm Road will be closed for several hours while police investigate an untimely death at a golf course.

Officers did not say when they expect the road to reopen but drivers are advised to avoid the area. A detour is in place and the road will reopen once the scene is cleared.

There are no concerns to the public, according to police.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and there are no further details available.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for more updates.

