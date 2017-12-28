Fire breaks out at Folly Farm in Simsbury

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Firefighters are on the scene of a serious fire at a farm in Simsbury on Thursday morning.

Simsbury fire dispatch confirms to News 8 that a fire broke out at Folly Farm, at 75 Hartford Road, and that there were animals inside.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt or if the animals made it out safely.

Route 185 is closed from Nod Road to Bloomfield due to the blaze. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for more updates.