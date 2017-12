HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are investigating a fire in Hartford that has displaced seven people so far.

According to Hartford firefighters, crews were called to a four-story residential fire on Bulkely Avenue on Thursday.

Officials say the fire was in the basement when they arrived.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

It is not yet known how the fire started.