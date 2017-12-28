Getting Organized in 2018

(WTNH) — For many, getting organized for the new year is at the top of the list. But it doesn’t have to be as overwhelming as you may think!

In fact, you may have everything you need to get started without running out to the store.

Organize holiday cards

Using a hole punch place holes in the top of each card. Bind them together using a metal ring or any ribbon you have at home. Display them on a coffee table or keep them with your family photos.

Organize your home

You can go online and find a laundry list of things you need to organize in the new year, but here are 8 of the most important:

Get rid of old magazines Expired medicine – you can return them to most pharmacies for proper disposal. Old make-up – no since holding on to makeup you’ve had for years. It can do you more harm as old make-up can cause irritation to your skin and eyes. Old clothes – if you haven’t worn them in the past year, chances are you won’t! Look on the bright side – this will make room for new ones! Worn out clothes – socks, undergarments that have holes!! Dead electronics – there are several recycling centers around town that take them for proper disposal. Pantry items that are old or outdated Old bills and receipts you don’t need – don’t forget taxes are coming up so look for ones older than this past year.

The idea is to take 15 minutes a day to tackle some of these – set an alarm so there an end time and you won’t get so overwhelmed! You’d be surprised at how much of a difference this can make over time!

3. Cleaning

When it comes to cleaning – many ingredients you have in your pantry can serve as double duty, like baking soda – this can be used as a mild abrasive and it naturally gets rid of odors. You can use it alone to clean grimy bathtubs or kitchen sinks. White vinegar is great for tougher cleaning problems like unclogging a drain or cleaning the inside of toilets it can even open clogged showerheads. And alcohol – this can be used as a base for cleaning glass, mirrors or chrome fixtures.

The best thing, not only does it save you money, but using these also allows you to avoid those harsh chemicals often included in store bought cleaners.1.

Here are two easy recipes:

Homemade spray cleaner

1 cup vinegar

1 cup water

Just mix in a spray bottle

Glass cleaner:

1 cup rubbing alcohol

1 cup water

1 tablespoon vinegar