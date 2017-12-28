Hartford Healthcare supplies another option for children struggling in school

(WTNH) — Hartford Healthcare Behavioral Health Network schools are helping children dealing with abuse get the education and support they need.

These schools are state-approved special education facilities that provide a combination of academic programming and school-based therapy for children and adolescents who have trouble succeeding in a public school environment.

Individual and group therapy sessions are integrated into the school day, including the Seven Challenges adolescent substance abuse treatment curriculum.

Students have access to after school behavioral health treatment, as well as opportunities for vocational training and post-secondary school planning.

Janessa Florian, who is now a college student, attended the Joshua Center Shoreline Clinical Day Treatment School, which is part of the Hartford Healthcare program. She was sexually abused from ages 8-12 and as a result, was struggling with PTSD and depression. This made it hard for her to concentrate in class. Janessa says the five months she spent at the Joshua school helped her get through such a difficult time her her life, with understanding and supportive teachers.

Janessa even submitted a piece of artwork for the Hartford Healthcare Behavioral Network’s yearly calendar. She says this particular art project acted as a therapy for her, and allowed her to express herself.