Hartford Healthcare supplies another option for children struggling in school

By Published:

(WTNH) — Hartford Healthcare Behavioral Health Network schools are helping children dealing with abuse get the education and support they need.

These schools are state-approved special education facilities that provide a combination of academic programming and school-based therapy for children and adolescents who have trouble succeeding in a public school environment.

Individual and group therapy sessions are integrated into the school day, including the Seven Challenges adolescent substance abuse treatment curriculum.

Students have access to after school behavioral health treatment, as well as opportunities for vocational training and post-secondary school planning.

Janessa Florian, who is now a college student, attended the Joshua Center Shoreline Clinical Day Treatment School, which is part of the Hartford Healthcare program. She was sexually abused from ages 8-12 and as a result, was struggling with PTSD and depression. This made it hard for her to concentrate in class. Janessa says the five months she spent at the Joshua school helped her get through such a difficult time her her life, with understanding and supportive teachers.

Janessa even submitted a piece of artwork for the Hartford Healthcare Behavioral Network’s yearly calendar. She says this particular art project acted as a therapy for her, and allowed her to express herself.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s