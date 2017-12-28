Hillhouse looking like state contender again despite losses

(WTNH)–If you thought Hillhouse boys’ hoops was gonna fall off this year, you were way off.

The Academics are looking very strong, and won a greasy game against rival Wilbur Cross, then took out the number nine team in the state, Windsor, by 22 points last night.

Davon Warner and Mekhi Warren are some of the leaders on this squad. Both guys getting it done on the court and in the classroom. Coach Renard Sutton says his team’s leaders are stepping up, and they say they like their new roles.

“Being a leader, I have to run the team, not only on the court but in school, too.”

Hillhouse is back on the floor on Tuesday against Career.